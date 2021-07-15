Dear Editor,
For more than a year since March, 2020, I have followed how COVID-19 has wrought a very significant impact upon the American Way of Life especially here in California. Families, individuals and society have responded with great courage, strength, compassion, fortitude and unconditional love to overcome the trials and rigors of a pandemic that seemed unreal and has been somewhat overwhelming.
Most intriguing has been the Divine Providential timing of spiritual “religious” events that softly crept in from heaven’s shores soon after March 2020. Within the month of April 2020, religious traditions of Ramadan, the Jewish Passover, and the Christian period of Lent through Easter had unfolded bringing hope to souls seeking God’s comforting presence.
After attendance at local churches became subject to COVID restrictions, it was exciting to observe how some faithful followers of time-honored sacred rituals shared the customs of their faith on social media by posting photographs of how they had dedicated a quiet area in their home into “sacred space.”
A sacred space is an area within a home where a small home altar or mantle can be set up.
Then the sacred space can be embellished with a fine linen cloth beset with candles, a floral arrangement, rosary beads, bible, crucifix or other religious symbols according to a person’s personal preferences and religiosity.
The sacred space serves as a place of quiet rest for scripture study, meditation, and prayer.
An elaborate sacred space within my home may not be practical with two feisty pets who could ballistic my creation to outer space with one dash through the house.
The commonality between the world’s three major monotheistic religions, Judaism, Islam and Christianity is marked by observance of periods of fasting, prayer, and scriptural studies.
The sacred mysteries of the crucifixion, the resurrection of the Christ, and the most Holy Eucharist are unique to Christianity and have brought deep comfort and peace to those who lost beloved friends and family during the pandemic tribulation.
As I complete my letter series on spirituality and human interaction during a pandemic that changed the world, I am overwhelmed with a tidal wave of thanksgiving for the right to live in a country where it is a privilege to own a bible, publicly pray the Lord’s Prayer with a family in front of a medical center, declare religious beliefs, and attend worship services.
This past July 4, 2021, marked the commemoration of a beautiful day in American history when many years ago one nation under God endowed its citizens with the grace of certain unalienable rights to preserve and nurture a sacred space within their hearts. America is blessed as a nation respectful of personal choice.
Psalm 33:12 teaches that the exercise of choice determines the destiny of an individual and that of a nation!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.