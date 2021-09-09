How often have we heard people say, “This is a Democracy. We can do what we want!”? The American Nation was never designed as a Democracy, so we are far beyond the point that we ought to be calling it by that name. If not a Democracy, then what? Our Founding Fathers gave us a Constitutional Republic.
As the final day of the Constitutional Convention closed, Benjamin Franklin was addressed by a Mrs. Powell who said, “Well, doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” His reply was, “A republic, madam —- if you can keep it.”
Our American republic depends upon a higher control than the temporary whim of a majority who one decade supports Israel and the next decade has screamers demanding its destruction; or one week calls a riot “a peaceful protest” as people’s cities and livelihoods are burned by rioters, and the next week arrests and calls a mostly peaceful demonstration of thousands an “insurrection”.
That higher control is The Constitution of the United States of America. We are to be a nation of law abiding citizens, with rights under those laws. What are the rights guaranteed to “We the People?” The First and Second Amendments to the Constitution’s Bill of Rights are those most often heard at the time. (The Bill of Rights is the first ten amendments to the Constitution. We all need to read and become familiar with them.)
Amendment 1
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech , or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Amendment 2
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
If we are not a moral and religious people, we are doomed to the bondage of first socialism, the communism. Discerning people know that we are living deeply in the transition of those systems of government now.
We and our children have been taught that our founding fathers were atheists, agnostics, and men totally without Christian faith. Yet If you read sources of truth about them, the Bible was the lamp which guided their thinking , and belief in the God of that Bible, guided their building of the United States of America.
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “God who gave us life gave us liberty . Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are a gift from God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God; is just, and his justice cannot sleep forever.”
Ruth Rutherford, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.