June 9, 2023
Father’s Day is no match against Mother’s Day. Mother’s get flowers, dinner, jewelry, gifts galore. Father’s get socks and ties, and we really want so much more.
Of all the gifts I’ve received in my lifetime it was a letter in a card that hit me real hard, from my daughter on Father’s Day.
Dad, I remember you bringing me home Lifesavers candy when I had my adenoids taken out, and I was in bed for a few days. I remember boxing and wrestling all over the house. I remember the “Rocky” boxing movies in the theatre. I remember many Friday nights going out to dinner, and then to Grandma’s house.
I remember you awakening us at five o’clock a.m., I remember thinking I was so funny when I brought you coffee and a spoon, but I would put salt instead of sugar to fake you out, an you would drink it like a man, then run to spit it out.
I remember ironing your work clothes and Saturday chores in my favorite blouse, and you would help me finish so I could go to a friend’s house.
I remember you practicing softball and hoops in the park with me, and I, in return, taught you card games, and the Macarena and other dances.
I remember you giving me and my brother our own phone and phone lines when we got to high school. I so loved that — it was so cool!
I remember you gave me Snoopy, Jojo, Kitty and Coon, and you would get so mad when I let them sleep in my bedroom.
I especially remember that our house was always open for our friends to come over and hang out. I remember taking friends on vacation with us. I know it was a lesson on how to trust. I did not realize until later in life that the other kids did not have the freedom or environment that was open and welcoming.
I remember friends showing up to study, swim, eat or sleep, and you were never critical of all the friends I wanted to keep. I remember our disciplinary practices and rules of the road, and how you were there to help no matter how heavy the load.
I will always remember your provision for me. Especially in college when you trusted me with my own credit card. I remember you helping me pick out my first car, and then your taught me how to take care of it. I think you cried — just a little bit.
The most importing thing I remember is what you taught us about prayer and passion, to love the Lord and others. A spiritual heritage that laid a solid foundation that increased my desire to minister to people. All people.
You are my Daddy, my Father, my Pops and through all the years, the good and the hard stuff, the milestones, everything you have done and continue to do for me and my brother.
I love you — happy Father’s Day.
One and only daughter — Becky.
Bob Uribes, Banning
