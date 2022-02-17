I just bought a home in a senior community in Banning. I didn’t think there were too many streets as bad as Alabama at the 10 fwy and the Citrus Plaza area in Redlands. Then I experienced Highland Springs St. Oh my gosh! Traffic is horrific!
The lights are not long enough or timed enough for cars to get out of the way, people are running red lights and blocking traffic, and there are no nearby stores to go to avoid this disaster of a street. I just noticed a fire truck having a problem getting through an intersection. This is terrifying. Then I found out that Banning is looking to put some warehouses in in the Sun Lakes area. Meaning big rigs the length of 2-4 cars are going to add to the traffic on Highland Springs! This is insanity! And the planning commission just got rid of a commissioner who had a lick of sense and had the temerity to voice his opinion so others could hear it. So, the planning commission only wants members who will rubber-stamp whatever half-brained idea they come up with.
The quality of life is going to plummet even more than it already has. I would think intelligent commissioners would make sure they have the infrastructure in place before they approve any warehouses or any more shopping centers. They have not. I have made a terrible mistake in buying a home here. Banning doesn’t care about its residents at all.
Theresa Jennings, Banning
