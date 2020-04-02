Editor’s note: due to the length of this letter, we reserve the right to run the rest of the letter at a later date.
I get it, you’re scared. I get it, you are unsure. I understand you just want to do the right thing and be safe. It is easy to understand that you have these emotions based on everything you are being fed through all forms of media, family and friends, and sometimes even through your own research and due diligence. Believe me when I say I get it. I have been on the front lines of emergency medicine for years. I started as an EMT in L.A. then worked as a firefighter in San Bernardino County as PCF and an explorer with the city prior to starting nursing. Once into nursing, I was a charge nurse at Arrowhead Regional ICU, a trauma nurse, ER charge nurse, HIV clinic administrator, Organ Transplant coordinator, and a public health nurse. I have stood over the bed of countless patients with far worse viruses for years. I say all of this so you will believe me when I say I get it. I understand. I understand maybe too much.
I get it you’re scared. After I watched the news I thought I was going to die too! What most people will never get is that they actually don’t understand half of what is going on.
You don’t know what you don’t know. You are ignorant. You are unknowledgeable enough to understand everything being fed to you. I say half because most of the world is currently making all of their medical decisions based on half of the information needed. Understandable no doubt. How many amongst you are well versed in epidemiology or virology? Not too many I would guess. There are actually very few of either in the world to be honest. Not many of you are knowledgeable in community spread, virulence, viral loads, or mRNA replication. How many amongst you are aware of the body’s defense mechanisms, antibody formation, and current testing methods? My guess is not too many. Again, there is actually not too many people who are. Unfortunately, this includes many that are in the medical field still. There is and has always been a population within the medical community that just simply buy-in because they are told to do so. They hide behind their education and toe the line to keep their checks coming in but they simply don’t really understand the science of health care. Even if they did, they would not question anyone who was “higher” than them. I was never that nurse which is why I was considered a leader in the industry and I am not that person now.
I get that you are unsure. It makes sense.
When I finally decided to watch the evening bad news I felt confused. I heard about all of the “new deaths” and I wondered.
I heard about how hard Italy has been hit by the virus and became intrigued. I listened as the calls began about isolating as a defense against the spread of this virus. I’ve heard the talk of the health system stresses that will affect all of us. I’ve heard it all. More importantly, I listened to it all. I also listened to what wasn’t being said. I looked at what the numbers meant, seeing them as a virologist might.
My uncertainty is in the simple question of why. Why are we here? Who is responsible for such a poor global response, information campaign, and why would we be taking this particular approach? Why is no one talking about the much better long term approach? Who are the ill-logical masterminds behind this disaster and erosion of common sense? Some of these things I am very unsure of but when it comes to the health and wellbeing of me, my family, my employees, and my community. I get it and I am more than sure.
I get that you want to be safe and do the right thing. I got into public service the same reason. My entire life I have worked directly in/with public service. It is what I have done and still do today. I want to be safe. I appreciate getting people to a better place.
It is very rewarding and fills my heart with joy to no end. That goes for my employees, my family, and my community. A large part of why I left nursing is because you simply can’t make people understand what is required of them to help them. That’s right. What does the individual have to do to be helped? The first is ask or in the medical community, give implied consent.
We all do this when we walk into a place for business of any kind.
Once inside and part of the process, the individual must secondly, be an active participant in the exchange. Here is the problem. How we exchange information is the hardest part. One speaks while the other is supposed to listen, not just hear. We all hear a lot but listen very little. There absolutely is a difference. You must take action when given information. The action of the person will be based not on what was actually said but instead, on what was actually heard, interpreted, and then understood. Again, different.
This goes for both parties privy to the interaction. It is sometimes hard to do the right thing when you are starting in the wrong direction. I have seen this and continue to see this all play out on a global scale during this particular viral outbreak. I wish I didn’t get it but I do.
Perspective is really important now more than ever.
Regarding COVID-19, you are getting half the information you need to. Let me illustrate the best I can with simple numbers that most should be able to understand. As of 8am March 23, there have been 358,935 confirmed cases and 15,433 deaths world-wide attributed to COVID-19. These numbers can only be used to generate what is called a crude fatality rate (CFR) which is currently around 4.3 pecent. The actual fatality rate will be greatly reduced because of several factors. The first and most obvious is the number of cases. The actual number of cases is estimated to be 80 percent higher due to inability to test, patients unknowingly infected, and those whom simply do not want to be given care.
That puts the actual number of possible infected cases closer to 1 million with a death rate that tends to remain similar to a greater extent because of the particulars about death.
Diego Rose, Banning
