Nov. 15, 2022
Sandy Richman, an active longtime, active resident of Sun Lakes says, “Michele is the most amazing and talented individual that I have met at Sun Lakes and would make an ideal candidate for the city council position.”
Without question, Michele Walker has proven her leadership ability and her commitment to the Sun Lakes community:
• She has been an active community leader at Sun Lakes for 19 years;
• She is a past district delegate for Sun Lakes District 17;
• She developed and is the coordinator for the Sun Lakes Community Awareness Program. It recently orchestrated the cleanup of the homeless areas outside of Sun Lakes by Cal Trans, Union Pacific Railroad and Banning Police Department;
• She opposes any warehouses in residential areas and has protested the Banning Point Project; and
• She raised awareness of and led a Sun Lakes protest of Proposition 218, which will significantly increase our water and sewer rates.
As our city council representative Michele will:
• Continue to vigorously oppose the Banning Point warehouse;
• Continue to address the safety of our community; and
• Address traffic congestion and the proposed Sun Lakes Blvd. extension.
• Restore transparency and accountability to the city council.
Michele does her homework. She will be effective in positively influencing fellow council members with information to make decisions that will improve the quality of life for all of Banning including Sun Lakes residents.
Michele supports our police department’s efforts to keep the Sun Lakes community safe. She wants to promote civic pride in our community. She is working to introduce Sun Lakers to Banning businesses and services, so we may purchase services, in our city. She is a doer and not a divider. She has the passion, integrity and people skills to bring the entire Banning community together.
Beverly Rashidd, Banning
