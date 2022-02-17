How is it the city of Banning has the audacity to vote out Mr. Santana, for his writing to express his "opinion" in our local paper? Wow is about all I can say. Whoever is advising our council on matters, needs to be evaluated for incredibly poor "opinion" giving at best.
This is the same city that after being told by members of the community, it was illegal to take tax payer funds to use them against a private company to gain tax revenue on ballot measures, still did just that!
Why? Because they were advised it was "okay."
This is the city that currently has a council member voting on development matters who was paid tens of thousands by the developer of many of those developers projects. (Are we still okay with this kind of stuff simply because someone says "it's legal") If in fact everyone on Banning's City Council is against bias in the political realm of business we should all be concerned that they know-not what they mean? For example, our new mayor Kyle works at a local forklift and battery company. Think that he doesn't have a bias about millions of square feet of warehousing in our area? Council member Hamlin is a resident of Sun Lakes Country club. Think she has no bias about a warehouse across the street from her home?
Or what about council man Happe whom on top of being a highly paid Diversified Pacific agent also owns a business in the heart of Banning. Again, no bias here!? Mrs. Wallace was paid a pretty hefty amount from our local casino in order to run her campaign and yet I am unaware of her recusal from any votes that might benefit the casino? BUT, we are all okay with these things why?? Why are these not considered potentially bias stances? What is the difference when sitting state senators advocate for their individually sponsored bills to advance, due to those same senators vocalically advocating for them to the public! In closing, if as the last Record Gazette article implies, Mr. Santana had actually made his feeling clear during the public meeting held by the Planning Commission prior to his published opinion piece, the Banning city Council is right about one thing, they've put themselves into a liable position on behalf of Mr. Santana.
But, they've again been advised right into that next piece of litigation all by themselves. Absolutely ridiculous that we pay people to perform this poorly all on our behalf!?
Diego Rose, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.