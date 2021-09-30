Editor,
Well, well a Mr. Belle has spoken out about the homeless in Banning and how the Banning City Council, as well as the city staff, has been attacked in their effort in trying to establish a legally regulated homeless shelter in Banning.
Mr. Bell, you have traveled all over California and seen the same homeless problem in Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as in other cities. You say what is different about Banning is that we have a courageous city council and city staff willing to address the situation. Are you saying other cities don’t have a courageous city council and city staff? I sure wish some of those council members would come out to Banning and replace our councilmembers.
Let us hear your recommendation, Mr. Bell, since you have spent 50 years working with the homeless trying to find solutions to some of the problem associated with homelessness. Seems to me it has only gotten worse, and hasn’t improved in the last 50 years. I do not think one can deny this, as the record speaks for itself.
Sounds like you have only been kicking it down the road for the last 50 years yourself.
You say, “thank you,” to the city council and city staff for their courage in addressing these problems in spite of the attempts by a few to attack and obstruct any proposed solutions.
Well, Mr. Bell, it is the citizens of Banning that are stepping up to the plate.
They are the ones, Mr. Bell, that are looking out for the citizens of Banning, as that collection of over 600 signatures in two days of working proves — and to top that off, it was over a holiday period when people were out of town. The signatures were the voice of the citizens, Mr. Bell (The political discussion way).
Is there anyone out getting signatures in support of the city council or staff? — I don’t think so.
By the way, it is not the staff of the city; it is only the city manager that is pushing this project.
To you, my fellow citizens of Banning, I would like to ask you how much more should the citizens pay for what the homeless problem has cost this city?
What do I mean by costing this city? —Property tax loss in all of the burned out buildings that has taken place as well as the added cost to you, the citizens, to expense the fire and police departments.
Here is a list of agencies that have lost revenue because of the homeless in Banning: Banning School District, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, library district, cemetery district, Mt. San Jacinto College District, San Gorgonio Pass Water District and F/D Cnt’l storm water/clean water district.
They are on your property tax bill that you will be getting soon. Look at it.
The lost tax revenue from the damage throughout the city due to the homeless problem in Banning is estimated at $50,000,000.
To myself personally, the loss has been $4,000 from my windows broken out at 300 W. Lincoln St., and my home was broken into as well.
The Banning Police Department was there in great time or who knows what would have happened (Thank you Banning Police Department).
The real question, Mr. Bell, with a population of some 30,000 people, should we allow 100 or fewer people to continue destroying out city?
In case you are wondering, the homeless burned out a total of nine buildings, including the Motel on W. Ramsey St., the buildings on East Ramsey St., the building on Livingston St., the building on the 600 block of Lincoln St., and the latest Westward fire. Ask those people how it felt to leave their home because of the fire.
Frank J. Burgess, Banning
