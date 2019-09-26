I, Bill Ruehle was honored that the Banning stagecoach days rodeo days committee for nominating me as 2019 Grand Marshall.
I was honored by the opportunity, to serve. There are so many wonderful people of Banning.
Who are so supportive and have always been supportive.
I moved here to Banning in the early 70's to raise my son, Rob Reuhle.
Who is a gifted pastor and Lori Reuhle.
She serves on the committee and works at our local hospital. “San Gorgonio Pass Memorial” Truth is, Banning and Beaumont have been good to me as a farmer running cattle.
I always believed in Banning and I believe old stagecoach owner of the 1800's Phineas Banning, whom the town was named after would be proud today!
Years ago I donated a book to the Banning library, titled “6 Horses” written by Phineas and his two sons.
It’s a rare book so its one that cannot be checked out– you have to read it at the library.
There is another book you should be looking out for: Its my life story, 50s years of roping wild cattle and wild mustangs.
I specialized in freeway cattle wrecks, and it’s how I got my nicknames: “Freeway Cowboy” and “Wild Cow Catcher.”
There will be stories of my trade with China, being the first cowboy in the United States to accomplish such a feat. I flew thousands of miles over our great ocean with hundreds of head of cattle to Nationalist China, with the help of nine people.
I hope you will enjoy the book when its finished.
That said, I received lots of hand shakes, hugs and kisses at Stagecoach Days and the best part was sharing my wagon with my six grandchildren.
Thank you, all!
Bill Reuhle
