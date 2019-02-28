To the Editor,
The Western Riverside Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee (LEAC) has the pleasure of acknowledging and giving special recognition to law enforcement officers who have displayed dedication through their acts of selflessness by going above and beyond their expected duties.
LEAC bridges our communities and business partnerships in both recognizing the law enforcement officers who show a deep commitment to serving our communities and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Honorees are recognized in the categories of Valor, Investigative Excellence, Exceptional Lifesaving Recognition, Lifetime Achievement, Community Service, Distinguished K9 Team, and Multi-Agency Collaborative Critical Incident Recognition.
On March 21 at 7 p.m., LEAC will be holding our first Beaumont fundraiser, a comedy show at Marla's Restaurant in Beaumont.
Tickets are $25 and the proceeds will go to the annual recognition dinner in April.
To make arrangements for tickets, send an email to OurFocusOurkids@Gmail.com or contact Marla's.
Lloyd White, Beaumont
