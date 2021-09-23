To the editor,
According to reliable sources, the city is planning to create a homeless village on 8 acres of land on the side of the railroad tracks at 22nd Street.
I have lived in Banning for 22 years and 22nd Street is the heart of downtown for our city and its inhabitants.
This location should be used to create a vibrant downtown that supports community gathering and attracts new business and residents.
This is not an appropriate site for transitional housing for the homeless.
Homelessness is a growing challenge facing our cities. I am passionate about helping the homeless.
In 2019, I started a non-profit, Healing Waters, Inc., to give dignity to the homeless through showers and attendant services and information, and much needed medical and mental health services.
Through this non-profit we have had small successes in helping a few homeless people find transitional housing, be able to find and get jobs, and ultimately be able to move into homes.
I commend the city on its desire to address the homeless issue by creating free and accessible transitional housing.
However, I have seen what happens when this is done in the absence of all the wrap around services needed to truly help the homeless.
In early 2020, the city of Banning created The Ramsey Village project to address homelessness at the height of COVID-19.
It was only able to house 40 people and it burned to the ground on Dec. 27, 2020.
It failed because it lacked a serious commitment from the city, a sustainable plan of action, security and oversight, goals and assessment, and a buy-in from the homeless community that were lucky enough to get shelter there.
Repeating this project in a new village without addressing its deficiencies is destined to end in failure. This is a waste of our limited resources.
At this time, to meet the needs of the homeless, the city could focus on a navigational center where homeless people can learn about and access the current services available.
Other solutions could be a transitional center, low-income housing, work training programs and job placement centers.
Critical to helping the homeless is easy access to trained medical and mental health program personnel who will monitor and provide on-going oversight.
All these would and could be steps to combating the growing problem of homelessness and have been employed successfully in other cities.
Permanent transitional housing is the last step, once other services are in place.
That housing, once built, in an area of town that has less impact on the greater community, could truly impact homelessness by being inclusive and creating a viable path to independence.
Merle Nazareth, Banning
