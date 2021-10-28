After objections from many Banning residents, the Banning City Council tabled the planned homeless village on 22nd Street.
This was not a victory for the Banning residents. The council only tabled the location and has continued with its plans to create a homeless village, and the new proposed site is Bryant Street.
Bryant Steet is located between the freeway and the railroad tracks and extends from the end of the 8th Street onramp to the beginning of the Hargrave Street offramp. Truckers currently use the road as a rest area.
The Ramsey Village created by the city of Banning in 2020 was an answer to homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.
We are coming out of the pandemic, and we do not need a permanent homeless village in Banning.
I know the city has received money allocated for the homeless and will lose it if it is not spent by June 2022.
This is not a valid reason to build a homeless village, and once established, it will be a permanent fixture in Banning.
A village with unlimited stay would be a drain on the city's finances and be a waste of our limited resources. Creating a village is not a one-time purchase and expenditure of funds. It is an ongoing expenditure for all Banning residents; we will be responsible for the payment of the village's electricity, water, maintenance, security, and oversight services. It will be an attraction for the homeless to come to Banning to get a free ride.
If the city determines it must spend money to build a village, then it must be time-limited transitional housing, self-sustained by the temporary residents of the housing.
The homeless would have a 90 to 120-day maximum stay while they proceed through work training, find a job, receive medical and mental care, and find permanent housing.
During that time, they would be required to assist in the maintenance of the facility and pay a proportion of the electric and water costs. Knowing that it would not be a free ride would create buy-in from the homeless community that was lucky enough to get shelter there.
All of this would require the city to have an on-site Navigational Center for those living in the housing to have access to County services, a work training program, a job placement center, access to medical and mental health programs, and help with low-income housing.
The better solution for the city to spend the funds allocated for the homeless would be to build a permanent centralized Navigational Center where the services would be offered and could be expanded as needed.
The city's new mobile shower and laundry unit could also be utilized at the Center weekly.
The Center services would be available not only to all of the homeless but to all Banning residents. I fear that the city will foist this village on us, and we will have no say.
Teresa Ochieano, Banning
