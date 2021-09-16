Everyone who lives in the San Gorgonio Pass knows that we have a homeless problem in Banning and Beaumont. I travel all over California and see the same homeless problems in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas as well as cities like Redlands. What is different about Banning is that we have a courageous City Council and City staff willing to address the situation, trying to alleviate the problems associated with homelessness instead of ignoring them and hoping they will just go away. Well, the problem is not going to just go away.
Some people attack the Banning City Council and city manager and staff for their efforts in trying to establish a legally regulated homeless shelter.
The council and staff endure endless criticisms and ugly confrontations from some members of the public who have no alternative solutions other than divisive rhetoric.
We may disagree with the methods of establishing a homeless shelter and where its location should be but that is the purpose for political discussion which the city, to its credit, is continuing to have with the public.
I’ve spent fifty years working with the homeless and trying to find solutions to some of the problems associated with homelessness.
It is frustrating and discouraging work but we need to keep trying. I’m proud to live in a city like Banning that has the courage to address such an overwhelming problem instead of just kicking the homeless can down the street to other communities.
My hope is that the city of Beaumont will also accept the challenge and join in Banning’s efforts to try to find alternative solutions to the homeless problems that affect us all.
Thank you to Banning’s Mayor Wallace, the Banning City Council and city staff for your courage in addressing these problems in spite of the attempts by a few to attack and obstruct any proposed solutions.
We need to work together on this and support each other in trying to make things better for all of us who live in the San Gorgonio Pass.
Bill Bell, Banning
