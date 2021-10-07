Many businesses did not survive the pandemic, and many others are still
struggling.
So it is with families in our city.
Many are struggling to meet the day to day challenges of living.
Soon it will be Christmas, and families will not be able to provide for their children even the smallest of holiday gifts.
Holiday Wish would like to ask those of you who have even a little bit extra in your
pockets if you are willing to share with those in need.
Holiday wish is a program that purchases jackets, socks, toothbrushes and Christmas wish items valued up to $75 for children in need.
The children sign up through the Banning schools where they are enrolled.
On designated days in December the parents are called and they will come to pick up the items.
We tried to have the parents volunteer to help offset the gifts, but with the pandemic we have had to postpone this part of the program.
You ask: who are we?
Holiday Wish is a part of Banning Partners for a Revitalized Community. We have been doing Holiday Wish for 18 years, growing from 27 families a year to now well
over 125 with gifts for more than 400 children.
We are a senior volunteer organization; no one gets paid, and all expenses are borne by the volunteers.
We get the names of the students, shop, sort and distribute them to the parents a week before Christmas.
All students with a financial need in the Banning Unified School District are eligible to apply.
This has been a successful program because of the generosity of the people in the community.
Many a family has been blessed by Holiday Wish.
If you would like to donate to help make a child smile, you can send your donation to “Holiday Wish”, P.O. Box 595, Banning, CA 92220.
If you would like to volunteer, or have questions, you can call 951.990.2721.
Please help us, help the children of our community.
Debbie Franklin, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.