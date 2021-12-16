I attended the Holiday Parade in Beaumont, and I felt it was a 75 percent holiday parade and 25 percent conservative parade.
The guidelines for parade entry indicate no politics, however, they had several patriot floats (e.g. Liberty Lap), that donned the “Don't Tread on Me” flags.
On top of that several people walking side-by-side with these caravans had "Let's Go Brandon" tee shirts, which, as we all know is code for insulting the president.
This community needs to abide by the no-politics rule at public events.
According to the last presidential election, more than half the voters in Beaumont voted democrat, so it's very off-putting having such republican decor in our local events like parades.
The parks and rec committee needs to enforce the no-politics rule, and enforce it.
After all, the announcer screamed at the Girl Scouts float for throwing candy, yet asked several times for a huge round of applause for the patriots, as they walked past him in their "Let's go Brandon" attire.
Jim Addams, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.