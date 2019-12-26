Dear editor,
Hoffer Heroes are working nonstop on our academic and personal goals, but we are looking forward to an enjoyable and productive break.
Before our break, we held a festive winter program with many songs.
Hoffer Heroes are busy reading and researching information for their National History Day and science fair projects.
In addition, Hoffer Heroes are practicing their spelling words and gearing up for the Hoffer and District Spelling Bee competitions.
We are responsible AVID scholars and always strive to do our best in all subjects.
We are determined to achieve our academic, personal, and attendance goals.
Hoffer Hero Reporters,
Camilla Gallardo, Kayson Saengvilay, Jailyn Sherbal and Jennifer Gonzalez
