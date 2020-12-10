Let’s be safe and end this 2020 year with a great smile and huge gratitude for all of those who serve our country.
This month at Hoffer we are proud to say that we worked diligently on our midterm benchmark test.
We are and still trying to master the standards and achieve our academic goals in math, reading, and language arts.
We also attended our conferences and made our parents proud of our achievements and determination. We are all looking forward to a restful and safe holiday from Dec. 18 — Jan. 3.
Before everyone goes on their winter break, Hoffer will host Holiday Drive Through Carol on Dec. 17 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Hoffer hosted the board meeting on Dec. 9, where our own Hoffer Hero, Rose Yang, a fifth grade student, presented all of the wonderful and amazing events happening at Hoffer Elementary.
GO ROSE!
We are looking forward to a new year and we are hoping that 2021 will be a year full of hope, health, safety, and happiness for everyone in our school, our state, our country, and the world.
Hoffer Hero Reporters,
Jazmine Bruton, Sofia Gomez, Keeli Yang, and Tang Yang
