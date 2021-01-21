Hope, health, and stress free are our focus in this New Year, 2021. We are hoping for a better and prosperous year, for staying healthy and Covid-19 free with the help of the vaccine, and to be stress free as far as technology issues and distance learning.
We are looking forward to accomplishing our new personal and academic goals. We had a restful winter break and now we are getting ready to set goals, learn new concepts, and prepare for our tests.
We are hoping to go back to school very soon so we can see and talk to our friends and teachers in person. We will continue to try our best to learn from home and will never give up the hope that very soon we will be back at school.
Hoffer Heroes Reporters,
Naihomi Gonzalez, Symphony Shaw, and Isaac Garcia
