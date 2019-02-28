To the Editor,
Congratulations to Hoffer Hero William Anguiano! William was the overall third place winner in the District Spelling Bee.
William is a fourth grade student in Mrs. Smith's class.
His hard work and dedication exemplify what a Hoffer Hero is all about.
We are all so proud of William!
This month, Hoffer Elementary School hosted a successful Super Saturday STEAM school day.
Our Hoffer Heroes participated in STEAM activities ranging from learning how to make their own ice cream to computer coding.
Additionally, our Hoffer Heroes have completed their History Day and Science Fair projects in preparation for the District competition.
We have begun ELPAC testing, and are looking forward to our Parent-Teacher conferences from March 11-13, Open House on March 13, and our Spring pictures on March 27.
Our Hoffer Heroes are AVID writers and readers.
We are always striving for excellence in all subjects and across all grades.
Hoffer Hero reporters
Sierra Tucker, Elora Fields, Tia Jackson, and Christian Solis
