History has shown that when dictators, despots, or tyrants come to power, their first order of business has been to eliminate all persons and ideas of opposition to their ruling class.
Are we seeing this happening here in our republic?
We have also learned that those small businesses which were forced to close down (large businesses were deemed safe) and schools and restaurants are now safe places for all because:
They are back! The real politicians! What hypocrisy!
Long ago a sign on my high school read, "Vigilance is the price of Freedom". Let's stay vigilant, Americans.
Tracy Wells, Banning
