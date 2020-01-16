Dear editor,
HELP’s food pantry and thrift store board members, along with some 90 volunteers, wish to express to everyone who supported the nonprofit this past year the warmest of Thank Yous!
For the past 37 years that HELP has been serving the San Gorgonio Pass communities, it’s a well-known fact that our accomplishment is due to individual contributors, businesses, numerous food sources, churches, schools, community clubs, scout packs, and other local organizations who gave generously to the food pantry and thrift store during 2019.
The major food sources are USDA and Feeding America, along with Stater Bros., Albertson’s, Donut-de-Lite, and Panera Bread, Beaumont.
Many of you have created your own food drive fundraisers. Thank you!
At the end of 2019, the warehouse reported over 600,000 pounds of food had been given away.
To everyone in the Banning Pass communities and neighboring cities, thank you for the generous donations (including in-kind and monetary).
HELP’s Thrift Store success comes from the many “gently used” donations.
The sales go toward offsetting the agency’s operational expenses. HELP also receives the revenue from selling its treasured “collectibles” in the donated space located at Rapstine’s Red Barn Antique store, Beaumont.
Some of the grants received were from Stater Bros, The Morongo Band of Mission Indians, The Laura May Stewart Foundation, The Arbor Fund Donor Advised Fund in The Community Foundation, and Bank of Hemet, Beaumont branch. Benefiting HELP through major fundraisers were Cabazon Outlets, St. Mary’s Guild of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Beaumont, and Charity Week, Sun Lakes Country Club Resort.
Because of your generous support, the food pantry continues in its 38th year providing a monthly basket of food to those qualifying low-income individuals (and their families).
Currently our database lists 1,770 families.
Each of you represents a generous gift of kindness and caring for those who have less. We hope you will continue to partner with us.
May you have a healthy and blessed 2020.
P.S. Volunteers are always welcomed. Stop by for a tour.
Al Silva, President, Banning
