On Saturday, Feb. 12, the club hosted a free trap-shoot class at their range.
Mike Wirv was the lead instructor assisted by a half dozen of the club's best shooters.The class began with gun safety in the classroom, followed by a demonstration on the range all taught by Mike Wirv. Next, each of the novice shooters were offered what amounted to private shooting lessons when each assistant instructor was assigned to a specific shooter.
Not only was the instruction free, but the club supplied the shot shells and guns.
In these times of political turmoil that has divided our culture, the Banning Sportsman's Club offered their community the chance to mingle with people from all walks of life as they all pursued the wholesome sport of shooting clay pigeons.
My partner and I had a great time — thanks!
David Matuszak, Calimesa
