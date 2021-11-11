I see a letter to the editor from J. Smith, not knowing for sure who that is, I still feel I need to respond to his remarks regarding the ware distribution center.
The Sun Lakes residents did not come out strong against the Phoenix-based Creation Equity and McRae Group Banning POint project, they came out in droves against the poor planning of the city of Banning. The County of Riverside Supervisors did the same thing to the citizens of Beaumont and Cherry Valley on the North side of Cherry Valley a few years back.
All for the mighty dollars. There is land at the East end of Banning for a project like this. I know of 150 or more acres that this project would fit on. It is just waiting for a developer to come along.
You talk of a standing ovation in a standing room only event held in the Sun Lakes Ballroom.
That is funny as I own a home and I was not notified of it. I understand George Moyer was there and he was asking about it and could not get an answer from the commissioners or staff whether it was a different plan then and now.
Maybe we will find out at the next meeting. It will be a shame if it was a different plan, but that would not surprise me with this staff. You want to remember it is not a mixed-use retial plan but a warehouse with hundreds of trucks a day terminal, or am I wrong?
I for one would not question as to what Sun Lakes has done for the city but would wuestion what J. Smith has done for Banning. Why not tell us what you have done for the city. Your remarks about Wal-Mart going across the street was not the fault of the citizens of Banning, but rather the fault of your city council in 1994 — The mayor, vice-mayor and fellow councilmembers at that time blew Wal-Mart out the window. Wal-Mart was willing to pay the cost of the underpass at Sunset abd Ramsey St. The cost at that time was around $7 million dollars. In 1996 the citizens made changes to our council for the good at the time.
I spoke with Wal-Mart, trying to get them to come back but the damage was done and they told me they would never go to Banning, but would go to some place in the Pass area — most likely Beaumont. Some seven years later they went in to Beaumont. So do not go blaming the Sun Lakes citizens.
The cost of the Sunset underpass cost $30 million dollars when it was built just a few years back.
The below poverty line is the fault of the council and staff of the present and past, as far back as the 1970s when the city failed to enforce codes: Boat, trailer, RVs, junk cars in the front yards and building codes not enforced, no street signs on many of our streets and the list goes on and on.
Banning is or was a bountiful city and can be once again. Growth will always be coming this way but the growth should be the way, we, the citizen want, it is not the developer wants it to be. Houses on 4500 sq. ft. lot are just not right when you have a family and no backyard.
Frank J. Burgess, Banning
