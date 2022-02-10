For more than two decades I've done my best to preserve the conservative view point responding to any attack on that position from the left. I've decided now that as I approach my mid nineties that the time has come to "retire".
I do feel that I have made my contribution and that Socialism will be swept away this November in a total landslide of votes.
Hopefully it will be years, if ever, that Socialism will rise and be a threat of any kind to our Democracy.
During those years I have traded words with liberal supporters such as Scott Hamre, Gary Campanella, Ms. Shea, Mr. Tulledge and others whose names I can no longer remember.
Sometimes I found great difficulty in responding but I always felt that I left the field a victor (no doubt that was not the feeling on the other side) but on we went to the next challenge with pens at the ready.
While, at times, we've traded verbal barbs, I have always felt that all of us, since we are Americans, we could get together and trade our views around a coffee table a far more comfortable setting. I bear no ill will to any of those who have had different opinions with me and hope, in the long run, that none will be borne me. While I chose to step away from politics, and I'm really tired but glad to do it, I'm sure that there are far more interesting things to talk about and less controversial too.
I know I won't miss it because, in reality, I'm simply too old to carry on. No, that's simply not the whole truth at all. My last visit to the hospital just recently made it very pointedly clear that I am simply too old and too very tired to carry on. Retire - No - Just Goodbye.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.