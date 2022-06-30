June 27, 2022
Dear editor,
I was unfortunate to be present 50 years ago for the first Right to Life rally in Washington, D.C. Since that fateful decision in favor of Roe vs. Wade many babies have been killed in their mother’s womb than all the men that have lost their lives in wars since the beginning of time.
Our forefathers, when they founded the Bill of Rights, had it very right when they inscribed all have rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Notice that they put the right to life first. Without the right to life all else is insignificant.
God bless our current Supreme Court of the United States for overturning Roe vs. Wade. Our presidents, Nancy Pelosi and many politicians and people feel that this decision is unconstitutional. Far from it. It is about time we protect all life, especially the life of the most vulnerable and innocent.
We all must realize that we are held responsible for our actions and points of view. God is merciful, but God is also very just. Someday we will all have to answer for our actions and points of view. I pray everyday for all those that are mistaken and misinformed, that they will change their points of views before it’s too late.
May God bless America and the Supreme Court,
Lawrence Fontes
