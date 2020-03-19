As of this writing, the good news is that the coronavirus (COVID-19) hasn’t knocked planet earth off its axis, but the flip side of the coin is that the global viral pandemic has radically changed family and community life.
Who would ever have imagined going shopping and being astonished to find supermarket shelves barren of paper towels, tissues and toilet paper - or being hostage in a line of shoppers waiting to buy these products?
Or finding only two loaves of bread remaining on one shelf of many in the bakery section?
Nor was it a mirage that only a few cans of soup remained in the usually well-stocked canned soup aisle while many other food and household commodities that are commonly purchased in moderation by the average shopper were depleted.
Then add to the above scenario the cancellation of MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and cultural events, the shut-down of schools, colleges, universities, and some businesses, travel restrictions, and modified religious services. It seems that the focus is suddenly on the family — that may be a good thing or a challenge for some households.
It’s still considered poopy behavior to fight over the toilet paper, or to neglect cough/sneeze etiquette by not covering the mouth at home or in public. Bejeebers, we need to take the panic out of pandemic and focus on respectful human consideration for others.
America is blessed with amazing health care services and advanced scientific medical research such as never before experienced by generations that have survived trials and tribulations throughout history without the advantage of a modern social media network or internet that keeps us informed and knowledgeable.
Thanks to internet ingenuity our education will continue to thrive, and return to campus instruction will be a happy day for many.
For those folks not already committed to a course of academic study, the spectrum of online academic curriculums offered by local community colleges can open up new doors of learning that will be helpful in relieving the claustrophobic stress that accompanies quarantine and restricted lifestyles.
Self-quarantine can be turned into a blessing of education, contemplation, meditation, and self-improvement. Fasting and prayer is an integral part of the concurrent Christian Lenten season – exploring holy mysteries via small bible study groups can be spiritually uplifting, inspirational, and humbling.
There’s no doubt about it that patience and faith can keep us afloat during the pandemic storm. We are all in this together and by paddling in harmony the goal is to reach a safe harbor of calming waters.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.