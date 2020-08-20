I am reaching out to readers to bring their attention to, and obtain their support for the Global Child Thrive Act which is currently under consideration by the Senate (S2715).
I am concerned about children who from conception to three year of age experience such neglect and malnutrition that their cognitive abilities are stunted.
We are fortunate in the United States to have Early Childhood Development (ECD) programs to assist parents in meeting such needs.
However, many children globally are in danger of stunted brain development by missing this small window of opportunity due to poverty and forced migration. Studies have shown that these children have a much higher chance of developing poor cognitive well-being in adults.
The government does not integrate ECD into foreign assistance programs that serve young children and their families.
But there is hope in the form of the Global Child Thrive Act in the formative years and which was just passed by Congress (HR4864) and is currently under consideration by the Senate (S2715). This bill would integrate ECD considerations into U.S. humanitarian programs without requiring additional funding. I ask for your help in writing to your senators Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris and ask them to support this important legislation.
Merle Nazareth, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.