This past Easter is one that I am sure many of us will remember for the rest of our years on planet Earth.
The self-quarantine imposed by the global COVID-19 pandemic has been a rough row to hoe especially for those of us who are routinely active in the community.
So to keep my spirits up, I am working on my ‘give thanks’ list.
It has been rumored that the pandemic began after an infected bat was ingested after purchase in a commercial market that sold live cats, dogs, monkeys, and bats as food for human consumption.
So, I give thanks for the dedicated humane animal care groups that have been working for years to shut down such markets.
I pray that the custom will be replaced by plentiful plant-based protein supplements to feed the poor, the hungry, and the homeless of a prolific world population that must control its reproduction or mother nature will do it for us through famine, disease or natural disasters.
There are some dings on my ‘give thanks’ list, because I am not at all thankful for the motorist who rammed my vehicle while I was stopped at a stop sign and then took off in the dark of night.
But I am very thankful for my Good Hands auto insurance adjuster who approved my repairs.
I will be forever thankful that I learned the prayer found in the Gospel of St. Matthew 6.9-13 during childhood years — during my public elementary and early high school education, students recited it in unison before the Pledge of Allegiance.
The prayer took approximately 25 seconds to pray aloud as a group, and only 17 seconds of personal silent prayer preceded a critical exam.
That profound prayer has often saved me from the fires of hell and a nasty attitude.
I’m very thankful for the prayers supporting our presidential leader whose business aptitude, respect for life, and courageous spirit is striving to defeat silent enemies — a pandemic, discord, envy, and an economic crisis; so very, very thankful for our military and the countless millions of self-sacrificing defenders of our constitutional freedoms who have served and do serve to preserve America as the best country on earth; for the public guardians of safety, our civic leaders, medical professionals, academic institutions, religious leaders, businesses, charitable organizations, social services that are intervening to mitigate the increased domestic violence of quarantine confinement; and most thankful for all those essential workers who are at risk in valiantly serving people before profit.
I give thanks for the amazing Internet technology that is a global unifying social glue during this COVID-19 crisis.
My registration in a local college online course before the pandemic cautionary term “social distancing” became a common phrase has been a blessing. The almost overnight transition of academic and business strategies being conducted via audio and visual online has been incredible.
The pandemic has launched a 2020 Scholastic Internet Revolution.
Last, but not least, I am thankful and awed at the miracle of life when on Easter Sunday six hummingbird eggs began hatching in a sack of horserace betting tickets – so those worthless tickets finally paid off when a mother hummingbird gambled on building that nest.
Yes, Easter Sunday, 2020 is remembered as a special time of rejoicing during a safer at home quarantine and believing that lives are transformed for the better (or bettor) through faith in the love, forgiveness, and mercy of an immortal Savior who has the whole world in his hands.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
