I submitted a story that you published a while back and would just like to drop another line to you. Although I no longer work for Banning PD I keep up with current events in and around the desert pass area. I do this mainly because my folks are long-time residents of Banning and getting on in age and I like to keep up with current events. This is in regards to the critical incident that recently happened where the Banning officer was assisting Beaumont PD and Riverside Sheriff's Dept. in the city of Beaumont. The incident led t the suspect ramming the officer's vehicle in a restaurant drive-thru at which point the vehicle rolled down a hill and landed on the officer. I'm glad the officer was not seriously injured. I drop this note because we're in a time when our members of law enforcement are scrutinized heavily and not given the credit due. Am I biased? Sure. But that's because I come from a different time. When I began on Banning PD they fielded 3 officer's (We were lucky as we had a reserve officer program to make up for lack of manpower) one of us patrolled the east side and the other the west and a Sgt or Cpl would go back and forth as needed unless, of course, it was a busy night at which point you were on your own with no back-up. I can tell you as a 23-year-old cop that weighed slightly more than Barney Fife there's no lonely feeling than knowing you're going into a dicey situation by yourself. In the '80s the Sheriff dept had one unit that patrolled Cherry Valley and Beaumont fielded one officer on graveyard so you can imagine the kind of stress that puts on an officer having to go it alone. It's nice to see Banning and Beaumont fielding more officers considering the population hasn't changed much. And I'd like to give credit when due to the new Centurians of the Banning and Beaumont PD, Riverside Sheriffs Deputies, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for his great leadership. I attended the Sheriff's academy back in 1980.
