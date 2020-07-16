Editor,
The only part of our population that hasn't been struck by COVID-19 is our children.
To send them to gather together in school this Fall may provide the virus opportunity.
Current data shows this pathogen is persistent, but as more information is discovered regarding the pandemic's direction, caution should be the byword as we consider gambling with the lives of the flower of our youth.
Jim Cochran, Banning
Two thirds of Americans oppose the plan to force reopening of the public schools. https://www.aol.com/article/news/2020/07/16/new-yahoo-newsyougov-poll-by-three-to-one-americans-reject-trumps-push-to-reopen-schools-despite-covid-19-risk/24563420/
