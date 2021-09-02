Welcome to this recap of past, present and future events of this exciting new group! Our mission is to assist in the short-term and long-term needs of the low income and homeless population in the Banning and Beaumont area.
In following our mission, we held a vaccine event and assisted 68 people in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines.
That is such a win for our fledgling group.
We also held a garage sale in Banning at the armory parking lot Aug. 28 with so many donations from the generous folks living at Sun Lakes Country Club.
Please consider donating your remaining items or your proceeds from the upcoming garage sales in October to our club. We will provide items to sell if you don't have any.
This is a good way to meet the neighbors, tell them about FIA and raise some funds for this organization.
Our next upcoming event is a Rental Assistance pop up at the Banning Community Center on Oct. 2.
FIA-SGP is partnering with Lift 2 Rise (including training) for instructions on the intake process for those needing rental assistance in the community. Do you have extra paperback books? (obviously non-violent/non-sexual in nature).
We will donate these to the Banning and Riverside county jails.
As we head into the future, we are looking for additional volunteers with accounting/book keeping skills, marketing, or any hardworking thinking people that believe in social justice and equity for all.
Questions? Email info@fiasgp.org or go to our website at www.fia-sgp.org. You can donate at https://gofund.me/7cb95bba.
Carol Allbaugh, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.