The real freedom fighters are the people of Ukraine they did not ask for what is happening to them, women and men stayed behind to fight protect the land they fought for in the past, fight for democracy die for it, they are being bomb children die, hospitals under attack and schools neighborhoods yet they fight for freedom, they walk in front of Russian vehicles to stop them these people are real freedom fighters they are brave and willing to die for country
Unlike those who choose not to wear masks or get vaccinated these people are not freedom fighters they say they are what so brave about that, you have people going into stores fighting with the person behind the counter or fighting with store managers what so brave about that, you have people going to DC protesting over an lie destroying a building hurting DC police trying to stop and change an election what so brave about that, you have people burning books from our library’s you have people trying to change history like it never happen what so brave about that, you have Canadian truckers blocking boarders protesting they want freedom causing mayhem in the streets not allowing people to move about because they are block in their own driveways what so brave about that, then you have USA truckers copycat that idea honking horns fighting for freedom I think their cause is a dollar short and a day late what so brave about that, then we have politicians name calling others in their field some of these politicians attend white nationalist town halls what so brave about that , one congressman Madison Cawthorn called president Zelensky a thug what kind of American is he, politicians want to make it impossible to vote in states that have the republican majority and pass laws to make hard to its citizens to vote what’s brave about that, yet they wrap themselves in American flag crying I’m a patriot filled with hate speech , the way I see it’ the Ukraine’s they are the bravest they do not whine or blame they are the real patriots and for people that are running around this country waving the flag and honking horns and punching people in the mouth for doing their jobs, should be ashamed of yourselves, and learn from the Ukraine’s this is why I fight for freedom fight against autocrat a dictators around the world and here at home we can’t let it happen again we must fight for democracy, this is what are forefathers set up for us.
A traitor will come after you disguise as a patriot, or in this case phony GOP party. They act and sound like Russia just check out last CPAC meeting on C-Span.
Bruce Waldhauser, Banning
