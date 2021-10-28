Dear Editor,
A recent surge of state-wide voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode fair and secure elections requires federal action.
Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections to protect our democracy.
The Freedom to Vote Act would protect people’s right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
Christopher Jennings, Banning
