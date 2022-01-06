In his letter, "True freedom vs Free dumb," R.S. Bibbo criticized Scott Hamre for writing "those who reject vaccine shots are endangering others."
Mr. Bibbo asks us to consider the fact that the unvaccinated have the "constitutional right" to refuse the vaccine.
But do they also have the right, after becoming seriously ill with covid, to overwhelm our hospitals and spread the disease? Bibbo also tells us to reject the medical advice from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Bibbo implies in his letter that the vaccinated are the "free dumb" because they are following the advice of Dr. Fauci.
‘The unvaccinated, according to Bibbo, are examples of "true freedom" because they are using their constitutional right to refuse the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that 15 percent of adults in the U.S. remain unvaccinated.
42 percent of the group complained they did not trust the vaccine. According to clinical data, the vaccine has 92 percent efficacy against COVID-19.
Even former President Donald Trump, during a recent interview with the Daily Wire's Candance Owens, stated "the vaccine works and people aren't dying when taking the vaccine.
Look the results of the vaccine are very good."
Infectious disease doctor at the UCLA School of Medicine, Anita Sircar wrote in an Op-Ed: "As a doctor in the Covid Unit, I'm running out of compassion for the unvaccinated.
The most effective thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the world is to get vaccinated."
The burden of this pandemic now rests on the people who choose not to be vaccinated.
Mr. Hamre's statement "rejecting the vaccine endangers others" is a fact not just an opinion.
Mr. Bibbo, the "free dumb" are right-wing individuals who have advocated for unproven covid treatments such as Hydroxychoroquine, Ivermectin (horse dewormer), and the injection of disinfectant (bleach) into the body.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.