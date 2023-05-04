April 29, 2023
In his April 1 letter, R.S. Bibbo proclaimed the Dominion Lawsuit against Fox News was very weak. He argued that MSNBC and CNN, who covered the lawsuit, could not be trusted because they "suppress free speech and distort the truth." Lastly, he warned that Biden has been so corrupt that he has become a "modern version of Benedict Arnold."
Fox News refused to cover the Dominion Lawsuit. The network did not want its viewers to learn that it promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election and defamed the Dominion Voting Systems.
Given the numerous allegations and investigations of Donald Trump, Bibbo's calling
Joe Biden "Benedict Arnold" was nonsensical, a non-sequitur and a projection.
Throughout his letter, Bibbo only expressed opinions. Recently, however, he had a
"day of reckoning." To avert a trial, Fox News agreed to settle and pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million. Fox also fired its prime time host Tucker Carlson.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.