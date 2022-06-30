June 24, 2022
I am floored at Banning’s arrogance of allowing a warehouse to be built so close to Beaumont to where the only outlet for truck traffic is roads that are paid for by Beaumont residents. Not to mention the traffic congestion and hit on property values that will soon ensue.
I'm equally appalled at Beaumont’s inability to act against Banning, in the best interest of Beaumont residents. Banning benefits from the taxes but Beaumont pays for the roads?!
I understand it saves on water because housing developers won't develop water friendly homes and HOAs.
So my solution is to put in low clearance pedestrian bridges for our elderly or low clearance streetlights that will force the hand of Banning to keep the truck traffic coming from a Sunset Avenue access point. After all they forced our hand of traffic congestion when they allowed the warehouse. I think a low hanging bridge from Sun Lakes Community to Sun Lakes Shopping Center would be nice. Or from Rite Aid. If they want truck traffic. Keep it in their city. Our infrastructure is already taxed.
David Hansen, Beaumont
