Editor,
Mandate or no mandated there is a portion of our population that will never get a vaccine no matter how bad a virus is.
Some of the reasons I read in the newspaper today supporting a no vaccine stance had me scratching my head.
One comment was, I don’t “fear death, because I am a Christian.”
That’s great for this individual. What about all of the folks he comes in contact every day.
Some of them may not “fear death,” some of them may be Christians, but some of them may not want death knocking on their door just yet. Since when do Christians think of only themselves?
“Vaccines don’t work…. because people have to take a booster.”
It is my understanding the majority of the people who are dying from this virus at this time are unvaccinated. What does a booster have to do with this?
The unvaccinated are going to stay unvaccinated. That’s bad for all of us.
Gregg Johnson, Banning
