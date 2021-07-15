I always have mixed feelings whenever have to go to DMV.
Recently unable to obtain appointments on line, therefore, decided to walk-in.
What a surprise with such warm welcome and personalized treatments from every team member. I later found out the director's intention of improvement to show off efficiencies. What a faster service, as I received a document in such a short period. Great job.
The Banning location is excellent — therefore, don't be scared or worried, simply go there and you will be treated like what I experienced.
God Bless the DMVteam and their families during this difficult time. Thank you all.
Theresa Lee, Banning
