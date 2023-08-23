Aug. 18, 2023
I understand about corporate greed, CEOs and boards of directors milking the companies they manage as well as the consumers they serve, interlocking boards of directors, corporations buying off politicians and politicians from modest backgrounds who swiftly and inexplicably become wealthy after taking office.
However, anyone who clamors for “corporations to pay their fair share of taxes” either hasn’t the slightest idea of how business actually works or has an ideological agenda.
It’s simple but the concept gets lost in ideological word games and appealing slogans. Ultimately the customer pays for each and every expense of any business they patronize, and taxes are expenses as are other government requirements, which increase expenses. Taxes, which are imposed on business and ultimately paid by customers enduring price increases, are called “hidden taxes.”
While business may charge what the market will bear, if the cost of goods and services become greater than customers are willing or able to pay the business has three choices: reduce prices, close shop and do something else to make money or move the business to another jurisdiction where there is an opportunity to make a profit.
Note the tsunami of business’ large and small fleeing California. The cost of doing business is exceedingly high in California — a very business unfriendly state.
The previous administration reduced corporate taxes, which brought back businesses that had relocated to other countries with lower tax burdens than the United States. When they returned they paid taxes and employed people here rather than overseas, which benefits the economy as well as consumers.
Allan McNew, Cherry Valley
