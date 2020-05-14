Dear editor,
After M.Dedrick's 14-point tirade against President Trump last week, I found a point or two of agreement but mostly it was misinformation which would normally be served up by MSNBC or even Communist China.
The impeachment trial was a scam but for different reasons than stated as the "evidence" was put together by the Dems in secret session in the basement of the House of Representatives.
It was rightfully dismissed in the Senate with the only Republican dissenter, your hero Mitt Romney. You called him "brave" but I'm sure victims of his takeover and asset stripping company, Bain Capital, could think of some more suitable descriptions of him. If you did a little research on Mitt you could find out that his pious manner hides the greedy predator within.
Then there is the question of where the blame for the Wuhan virus should go and you accuse the President of placing that on China and the WHO.
Obvious and well-deserved as I have said before but you sound more like the propaganda arm of China. It's strange that you actively wish for the downfall of the president and therefore the USA in these unprecedented times.
I was under the impression that we could vote for someone else every four years if we don't like their performance. Try that in China and see where you get. Just a few other points to refute from the list of 14. Putting up a useless wall on the Southern border...no, its use is to help Border Patrol stop the flow of drugs and people smuggling, but I suppose you must want to turn a blind eye to those?
The "cages" were built during the Obama Administration, so again I would suggest a fact check.
CNN sent one of their biggest idiots, Jim Acosta, to the border wall and he proudly exclaimed from the Mexican side that there was "no one there"...yes Jim, that is the purpose!
What else, oh yes, global warming is debatable and we could say the speed of it is different than other eras but the Paris agreement required nothing of China but much of the U.S.
In fact U.S. emissions have been going down due to the use of natural gas but China was free to pollute more and is paying for other countries to build coal fired power stations with cheap loans.
Now all emissions will be going down but let's hope we can avoid another Great Depression.
Over a year ago I had solar panels installed but So Cal Edison kept billing me like they didn't exist and took four months to sort out the bill.
Back to the list, you state that President Trump talks about the success of the Stock Market but that is partly due to many countries and pension funds investing in it so if you're hoping for a permanent crash then there will be another Depression and many retirees will find themselves in a real bind. Anyway, let's look forward to November when your choice looks like Joe Biden, who is no bargain from the basement, unless the Dems come up with a way to disqualify him which I suspect they are working on right now.
Geoffrey Wilson, Beaumont
