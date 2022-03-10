The owners of the point project are claiming that "Banning Point provides excellent freeway access with a full diamond interchange at Highland Springs Ave and the I-10 freeway allowing for unparalleled ease of access."
Am I missing something?
There is no full diamond interchange at Highland Springs Ave and the I-10 freeway.
Based on the Banning City Planning group the I-10 freeway won't become a full diamond interchange for years to come.
Under the current road conditions truckers will be packed in like all of us, bumper to bumper, on Highland Springs Ave trying to get in a to I-10. Good luck truckers.
Greg Johnson, Banning
Commented
