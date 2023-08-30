Aug. 24, 2023
Dear editor,
With great enthusiasm, I write to you today to share the vision behind my District 5 work initiatives. Three remarkable programs are at the heart of our community efforts: Hire District 5, Hire a Senior, and Hire a Veteran.
These initiatives focus on embracing our diverse local talent, honoring our senior citizens' experience and wisdom, and recognizing our veterans' unwavering commitment. Engaging local businesses to actively participate in these programs is not merely a gesture of goodwill; it's an investment in the robust growth of our local economy.
The structure of these programs allows participating businesses to receive a $1,000 stipend for each individual they employ from one of the designated program categories. Businesses may hire as many as five employees from each category, resulting in total stipends of up to $15,000. Alongside the support given to businesses, these programs additionally offer a stipend directly to the employees who are hired.
I encourage citizens and businesses to contact my office, where we are readily available to provide further information on these vital programs, along with many other county resources. Through these connections and collaborations, we will see our community thrive.
Your active participation, support, and word-of-mouth will pave the way toward a more prosperous community, one hire at a time. For more details, don't hesitate to get in touch with my office at 951-955-1050 or send me an email district5@rivco.org or visit rivcoworkforce.org/district-5
Thank you for your attention to these crucial matters.
Sincerely,
Yxstian Gutierrez, County Supervisor, District 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.