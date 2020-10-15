It has been my privilege to serve as your city treasurer since 2004. I have decided not to seek re-election and I would like you to strongly consider Mr. Shawn Patterson to be elected as your next city treasurer.
I have known Mr. Patterson since 1997. He is a graduate of Banning High School, Utah Valley University and the University of La Verne, where he received his law degree.
As a lifelong resident, he is involved in his church, Rotary, Banning Chamber of Commerce and owns a law practice in Banning.
This shows his commitment to our community and the prosperity and success of all our residents and businesses.
His wife Darcy is a retired teacher of the Banning school district, having taught at Coombs Middle School and Banning High School for seven years.
They have four children.
Mr. Patterson is committed to listening and responding to the citizens and businesses of Banning.
If elected he will work closely with the city council, city manager and finance director to prepare a budget that is fiscally responsible.
He will also continue to explore additional revenue sources, resist raising taxes and fees and fight to keep expenditures under control.
Dr. John McQuown
Banning City Treasurer
