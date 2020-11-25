Dear Editor,
I wonder if any of your readers have ever gone for a job interview and refused to answer questions they don't like?
What would their chances be of landing the job?
Joe Biden just did that and was hired for President of the USA, one of, if not the most difficult jobs on earth.
Of course he had a lot of help from campaign staff, most of the media and Google in particular and he was told, in the last few weeks, to jog up to the microphone or on the tarmac just to reassure us he was sprightly for his age and therefore up to the job.
Meanwhile President Trump made some unforced errors like the belligerent performance in the first debate and then being blamed again for the coronavirus infections to himself and others after a White House event for judge Barrett.
However, his recovery was amazing and disappointed all those hideous people who wished he would die from the virus and he followed it up with a blistering schedule of campaign rallies.
If the election was decided on energy, achievements and ideas for the future then Trump would have won hands down but he was up against jogging Joe, the deceitful media and tricks like ballot harvesting which should be illegal. CNN and MSNBC etc. presented domestic terrorism in Seattle, Portland ,Minneapolis and Washington as "mainly peaceful protests" while stores and homes were looted and burned down.
Joe Biden was silent on it all except to declare Trump a "racist" only to send him "sincere condolences" after his younger brother died. Just weird!
Actually, it was President Trump who got some prison reform passed and backed investment for Tim Scott's opportunity zones and ten year funding for Black colleges but who cares about the details and the truth ?
Many entities have been damaged by the seemingly never ending election campaign. Pollsters, who predicted a "blue wave" and may well have been deliberately wrong should be ashamed, but they are not.
The FBI ,whose upper echelons are more concerned with their illicit dating lives than investigating domestic terrorism.
Their only punishment if they are caught in criminal activity is a slap on the wrist and a contract with CNN or MSNBC.
Well I suppose that is some kind of hell having to agree with Wolf Blitzer as he drones on and on.
The Justice Department as they slow walk every investigation until it can be buried by the incoming Harris/Biden administration.
Stater Governors with their say one thing and do another lockdown performance and complain having been supplied with field hospitals, ventilators and even hospital ships now turn on President Trump.
Those who never let us down are the health care workers, the grocery store workers, the truckers and not forgetting the police and first responders.
Some of the defund cities have now decided to try to hire back some police as crime is through the roof but who would want that job in that place, with such diabolical local "leadership" if you can call it that ?
When we get the opportunity to get vaccinated in the next few months I will certainly be thankful that we had real leadership in the White House when hit with the China virus and a President who got things together at Warp Speed. Let's hope that jogging Joe can keep up.
Geoffrey Wilson, Beaumont
