It has been 8 months since my last letter regarding The El Dorado Fire and the death of Hot Shot Crew Boss, Charlie Morton.
Refugio Manuel Jiminez and Angela Rene Jiminez were charged with over 30 violations including four felonies for starting the El Dorado Fire during a illegal gender reveal party by a Grand Jury appointed by DA Jason Anderson. last year.
A court date in December was postponed as was the one for 2-4-22. It has been reset for May, 2022.
This couple has been shielded and protected since day one.
They have been free to live their lives while the family, friends, co-workers, and community members whose lives were affected by this fire wait almost 18 months go by with no conviction.
The occupation and residence of the Jiminez couple has been kept from the public.
Just because someone who commits a crime has ties to law enforcement is no excuse to keep justice from being served.
Cappi Duncan, Cherry Valley
