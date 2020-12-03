When it becomes time to "eat crow" one should do so willingly without rancor and admit a mistake; not to do so is simply wrong. Marlene Doyle called my attention to the fact that there was, in fact, a "non-verbatim" conversation between President Trump and the Ukrainian President wherein the President called upon him to investigate Mr. Biden.
I believe that to be true since the White House itself admitted the conversation, not because Wikipedia reported some conversation. I have every reason to believe little of what the Media reports in this new world.
On the other hand while Ms. Doyle was correct in pointing out my error, neither she nor Mr. Hamre in his letter addressed the fact that there was good reason to request an investigation of Biden and the good possibility of corruption on Biden's part.
There is absolute evidence that Biden actually spoke to the Ukrainian President and threatened to hold up billions of aid dollars unless the Ukrainian President fired the Prosecutor who was investigating corruption on the part of Biden's son.
Biden actually admitted on camera that he gave the Ukrainian President six hours to do so or the aid would be withheld. Biden than laughed, again on camera, because the Prosecutor was fired and he got away with it.
Mr. Hamre in his letter defending Biden's personal demand for the firing of the Prosecutor used Biden's own explanation of his action as "withholding funds as a chosen governmental policy"; no where in his on camera admission of his action did he refer to his demand as "governmental policy". It wasn't - it was purely personal.
Ms. Doyle, in her letter, stuck only to the facts with no personal comments which is the way it should be while, on the other hand, Mr. Hamre had said that he and Mr. Campanella were friends and that "you're no Gary Campanella."
Actually, he's right; I'm not and wouldn't want to be. He went on to use a tactic that is often used to smear those that do not agree with there position and said "his years are advanced (I'm 92) so compliments to his mental acuity."
I guess that means that age has in some way affected my ability to think clearly; perhaps, but I can think clearly enough to recognize the efforts of those who are perfectly willing to change our America in to something so vile that it becomes incomprehensible to accept.
By the way Mr. Hamre, while Ms. Doyle simply presented her case in a straight forward manner, your comments regarding my mental ability were what some people call "a cheap shot" and I'm surprised that you would attempt such an action seems to speak volumes about character.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
