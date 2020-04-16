We have come to an important plateau — Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Next week we will observe the 50th such day since the introduction of Earth Day on April 22, 1970. This is a time for us to ponder — what have we done with it and where are we going with it?
Unfortunately, we have not been serious enough. Think back, when author Rachel Carson released her book, Silent Spring, it was 1962. Acid Rain was discovered in 1963 and became a big problem in the 1970s. Since then we have been confronted with hole in the ozone layer and the well-known political football, global climate change/warming.
I remember going up into the mountains in a bus on a summer school field trip in June 1971. The science class had an ecology oriented curriculum and, even then, it was pointed out how the bark beetles were decimating the pines due to smog which was weakening the trees and, then, making them more susceptible to the summer heat and the insects.
I am pretty comfortable in my judgment that we could have done more (and we still could and should.) Why is left up to the reader — why didn't we do more? Also, why do we feel it is our right to take instead of leave a world for the people we love who will come behind us?
What can be done now? There are many ways to reduce, reuse and recycle. We should be doing all of these things. How about car pools with cars that are efficient, public transportation, trip efficiency (combine the errands?) How about using the plastic bags over and over in your trash in the house and buying some paper bags to transfer the trash over into before you put trash in your trashcans? Paper over plastic, all the time. Say no to that straw. In the movie The Graduate, Benjamin Braddock was advised "plastics." Plastic has been a wonder and a moneymaker but it would seem, a world abuser.
Now a virus challenges us. I only wish you and yours well. Consider it what manner it may be intertwined with how we have regarded our "island home." Perhaps our best defense, now, is to believe our scientists. We should believe them both on this viral enemy and in regards to a healthy planet. May the next 50 years show us to be good stewards of Mother Earth.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.