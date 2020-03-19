It comes as no surprise that Ms. Mary Shea came out in support of Scott Hamre who apparently is content to espouse the Socialist Marxist agenda; they both march to the same drumbeat.
Ms. Shea, as opposed to Mr. Hamre, always presents her side in a well thought out manner as she does in this instance to save his radical position.
The problem is that, to support his faulty logic, she takes an arbitrary position assuming certain facts to be true. For example, she states that the Affordable Care Act is a "work in progress" but if you really understand what she is saying that, if left untouched, the result would be a pure Socialistic program run solely by the Government administered by mostly unelected officials. Bear in mind that at one point, the program as originally crafted, included a Death Czar again an unelected official who could deny a life saving operation to an individual based entirely on the Czar's assessment of the individuals worth to the country. Oh yea, that's something to look forward to as we get older and something the left wing buried deep in its promotion of the program.
Ms. Shea makes a vain effort to compare the need for auto insurance with destructive Socialist programs, which leave no choice but to submit. She wonders why there is "not outrage over other mandates-like auto insurance," the difference, of course, being that auto insurance is not a mandate but a requirement. With Socialism you have no choice but with a requirement you have the right of choice; you can reject the requirement and, possibly, suffer the consequences of your choice but with Socialism there is no choice because you are subject to the whims of the masters.
Finally, because of the age of the presidential candidates she suggests that we "should choose the one "most respected internationally - who knows the difference between an enemy and an ally" (I wonder) or the "only centrist running"; apparently she is referring to Joe Biden. He's hardly a centrist considering the fact that he is openly embracing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and to say that he is "most respected internationally" in view his Ukraine and China nepotism problems is a tongue in cheek statement. Biden already has problems determining what state he is in and what office he is running for.
I'm sure Ms. Shea really would not want Biden to have his finger on the nuclear trigger.
I'd hate to think where he would send the missile! Duck for cover, California.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
