The Morongo Band of Mission Indians presented a record $5.6 million donation to the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation on last Wednesday.
There was one person who was slighted in my opinion. A big congratulations to Valerie Rose Hunter.
Valerie, along with George Moyer, went to Morongo and secured the gift.
Valerie is a team player and would never toot her own horn, but had it not been for Valerie, this generous gift from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians would not have happened.
Deborah Dukes, Banning
