Did you know that “Operation Neptune” often referred to as the World War II, D-Day invasion on a stretch of coast known as Normandy, France in 1944 was the largest seaborne launched coastal invasion in history?
This incredibly courageous U.S. led military maneuver historically marked the liberation of German-occupied France from Nazi control thereby crumbling an evil dictatorship that had shackled the individual liberty of its people.
There is a saying that “liberty is not free” — that the liberty guaranteed by the Constitution was paid for by the blood and sacrifices of millions upon millions of men and women who heeded the call of duty to protect and preserve constitutional personal liberties from any attempted invasion such as oligarchy.
Oligarchy can be understood as a self-serving political movement — it is deceptive when it creates the illusion that its purpose is for the good of the people when in reality it serves personal or business interests and not the best interests of the people. For instance, coercing someone to pay a fine because they do not buy health insurance deprives the individual of their personal liberty to buy or not buy the health insurance commodity.
True democracy always serves the people by not depriving the constitutional rights of any individual.
In 2014, a federal law went into effect under the label “Individual Tax Mandate” — it was a clause in the Affordable Care Act actually approved by congress.
The mandate stated that certain individuals who failed to purchase health insurance would be fined a federal tax penalty that must be paid.
Apparently, original congressional approval of the fine seemed indicative that many politicians believed the fine was not punitive or unconstitutional.
That delusion evaporated when many lawmakers and citizens saw the true light and sharply rebuked the mandated fine.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law in 2017 thereby shot down the offensive federally mandated fine.
A certified accountant can advise as to the actual taxable year the fine will not be applicable.
However, the invasion and erosion of constitutional individual liberty is now under attack by California political interests who want to reinstate a state tax mandate fine upon those Californians who do not purchase health insurance.
The people must be vigilant to defend and guard against any invasion of constitutionally protected individual liberty whatsoever.
Liberty is not free — our constitutional liberty was paid for by the blood and sacrifices of countless men and women who heeded and are heeding the call to defend the U.S. Constitution and individual liberty.
Let not their sacrifices be in vain!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
